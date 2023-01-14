The Jags were down 27-0 at one point in the game, but they came all the way back and won 31-30 on Riley Patterson's last-second field goal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jags were down 27-0 to the Chargers at one point in the second quarter but came all the way back to punch their ticket to the AFC Divisional playoff round!

Riley Patterson hit a 36-yard field goal in the final seconds to complete the Jags incredible comeback and send The Bank into a frenzy!

The Bank was at a fever pitch as the AFC South champion Jaguars hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card playoff matchup Saturday night.

The fourth-seeded Jags came into Saturday night's game on a five-game win streak, while the fifth-seeded Chargers were coming off a road loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Jags received the opening kickoff. On the second play of the Jags opening drive, Trevor Lawrence was picked off on a tipped pass and the Chargers were set up in the red zone. Two plays later Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert handed off to Austin Ekeler who ran it in from 13 yards out for the touchdown to put the Chargers up 7-0 early. The Jags drove down into Chargers territory on their second drive but Trevor was picked off on fourth down and Los Angeles took over at their own 39-yard line still up 7-0. The Chargers drove it down inside the Jags 4-yard line but that’s as far as they got, as they had to settle for a 22-yard Cameron Dicker field goal to go up 10-0. After the Jags got the ball back, Asante Samuel Jr. got in front of Evan Engram and picked off Trevor Lawrence. A couple plays later Ekeler ran it in for a six-yard touchdown to put the Chargers up 17-0. LA led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.

With a little over seven minutes left before halftime, Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Gerald Everett to give the Chargers a commanding 24-0 lead. The Jags were set to get the ball back after stopping the Chargers on Los Angeles' next offensive possession, but the Chargers' punt went off the helmet of Chris Claybrooks and the Chargers recovered at the Jags' 5-yard line. The Jags defense held strong to force a 23-yard Cameron Dicker field goal to make it 27-0 Chargers with 4:25 to go before the half. With 24 seconds left in the first half, Trevor hit Evan Engram in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass to get the Jags on the scoreboard. They were down 27-7 at that point. The Chargers too their 27-7 lead into the half.

After Los Angeles got the ball to start the second half they got to midfield but the Jags defense forced a Chargers punt to get the ball back. Trevor and the offense put together a nice drive after getting the ball back which ended in a six-yard Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. touchdown pass to make it 27-14 Chargers with 5:11 left in the third quarter. Los Angeles would answer back though as Cameron Dicker hit a 50-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 30-14 lead with 2:58 left in the third quarter. The Jags offense found a rhythm in the third quarter. On the Jags ensuing offensive drive, Trevor hit Zay Jones for a 39-yard touchdown to cut the Chargers lead to 30-20. Trevor tried to hit Zay in the end zone on the two-point attempt but his pass was broken up keeping the score 30-20 with under a minute left in the third quarter. After three quarters of football LA had a 30-20 lead.

Cameron Dicker missed a 40-yard field goal with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter to keep the Jags in it. The Big Cats defense came up big with another third down stop on that possession after a couple costly penalties on defense kept the Chargers offensive drive alive. Then, the Jags cut it to a two-point game after Christian Kirk made a great touchdown grab in tight coverage and Trevor stretched it over the goal line on the two-point attempt to make it 30-28 Chargers with 5:25 left in the game. The Jags defense forced a Chargers' three and out on the next possession to get the ball back down 30-28 with a little over three minutes left in the game. At the two-minute warning the Jags found themselves down 30-28 with a 2nd and 5 at the Chargers 45 yard line. It all came down to Riley Patterson's right leg and he was able to boot it through from 36 yards out to win it for the Jags!