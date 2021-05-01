Jaycee Horn starts his next chapter

Former Gamecock cornerback Jaycee Horn has taken part in his first NFL news conference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After three years in Columbia, Jaycee Horn is ready to take a huge step as a rookie cornerback for the Carolina Panthers.

Horn was in Charlotte Friday for his first news conference with the Panthers media. The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, Jayce will bring some toughness and physicality to the Panthers secondary and that will be needed when he faces those tall receivers in the NFC South.