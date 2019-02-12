COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley has announced he's transferring to another school to play his final season of college football.

Bentley made official Monday morning in social media posts what had been speculated for months.

"The past 3 1/2 years have been incredible," Bentley said. "I have met lifelong friends and made memories that I will never forget. However at this time, I believe that it is in my best interest to graduate on December 6th and transfer to play my final year of eligibility."

He did not say what school he will be transferring to.

Bentley suffered a Lisfranc injury on the final play of the North Carolina game at the beginning of the year and underwent season ending foot surgery the next week. Freshman Ryan Hilinski stepped in and then established himself as the starter for the rest of the year.

Bentley played in 33 career games, starting all 33, and recorded 7,527 passing yards 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 143 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bentley thanked USC Coach Will Muschamp and his teammates for his time in Columbia.

"Coach Muschamp, thank you for believing in a 17-year-old kid that skipped his senior year of high school to come to college. Thank you for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime that I will never forget. Thank you for giving me the ability to live out my childhood dream of playing college football at the University of South Carolina."

"To my teammates, continue to strive for greatness. Continue to block out all the noise and people who try to bring you down."

The other big question now will be what happens to Jake's father, USC running backs coach Bobby Bentley. After a disappointing 4-8 season this year, Head Coach Will Muschamp demoted the team's offensive coordinator and let go the strength and conditioning coach and the quarterbacks coach.

