COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley is headed out to Utah to finish his college career.

Bentley confirmed on social media late Monday that is transferring to the Utes where he'll play his senior season.

"Excited for the next step, can't wait to be a part of the Utah family!" Bentley said.

He announced a week ago that he intended to transfer.

Bentley suffered a Lisfranc injury on the final play of the North Carolina game at the beginning of the year and underwent season ending foot surgery the next week. Freshman Ryan Hilinski stepped in and then established himself as the starter for the rest of the year.

Bentley played in 33 career games, starting all 33, and recorded 7,527 passing yards 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 143 yards and eight touchdowns.