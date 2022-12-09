Jalin Hyatt named Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's best receiver

The former Dutch Fork star beat out two other finalists in Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. He was chosen in a vote by the Biletnikoff Award national selection committee made up of writers, broadcasters, eminent receivers and past award winners. The Biletnikoff Award, named in honor of Hall of Fame receiver Fred Biletnikoff, has been presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., (TQCF) since 1994.

Hyatt has ascended to the top of the national rankings in several statistical categories. He led the FBS and set a new program record with 15 receiving touchdowns, and was first in the SEC and fourth nationally with 1,267 receiving yards.That is 31 yards shy of tying the program record set by Marcus Nash in 1997.



The first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and league coaches, the junior took home the SEC receiving triple crown—leading the league in receptions (67), receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.



Hyatt delivered one of the greatest wide receiver performances in SEC history in a 52-49 win over Alabama as he caught six passes for 207 yards and a school-record and SEC-record-tying five touchdown receptions. He became the first FBS player with five or more receiving touchdowns vs. an AP top five team since NC State's Terry Holt did so vs. No. 3 Florida State on Nov. 8, 1997.



Hyatt will be formally presented with the trophy at the 29th annual Biletnikoff Award celebration in Tallahassee in the spring.