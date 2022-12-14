Dutch Fork product Jalin Hyatt officially declares for the NFL Draft

After an electrifying junior season with the Tennessee Volunteers, the Biletnikoff Award winner will leave Knoxville to chase a spot on an NFL roster.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dutch Fork product Jalin Hyatt is ready for the next chapter of his football career.

The junior receiver announced on social media he is leaving Tennessee to get ready for the NFL Draft. He will not play in the upcoming Orange Bowl against Clemson.

So thankful for my @Vol_Football teammates, coaches and all of Vol Nation. It’s been an amazing ride. After careful consideration, I have decided to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. #VFL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y42GMG0hoY — Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) December 14, 2022

Hyatt posted a record-breaking season for Tennessee in 2022. He led the SEC in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,267) and receiving touchdowns (15).

In the win over Alabama, Hyatt set a single-game record for touchdown receptions with five and the 15 total receiving touchdowns are a Tennessee single-season program record. That game against the Crimson Tide saw the speedy receiver rack up 207 yards, the sixth most in a game in school history, on just six catches, an average of 34.5 yards per reception.

In the postseason, Hyatt was the first-ever Tennessee player to win the Biletnikoff Award. He also earned eight First Team All-America acclamations in the past week from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Associated Press among others.