Dutch Fork product Jalin Hyatt officially declares for the NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dutch Fork product Jalin Hyatt is ready for the next chapter of his football career.
The junior receiver announced on social media he is leaving Tennessee to get ready for the NFL Draft. He will not play in the upcoming Orange Bowl against Clemson.
Hyatt posted a record-breaking season for Tennessee in 2022. He led the SEC in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,267) and receiving touchdowns (15).
In the win over Alabama, Hyatt set a single-game record for touchdown receptions with five and the 15 total receiving touchdowns are a Tennessee single-season program record. That game against the Crimson Tide saw the speedy receiver rack up 207 yards, the sixth most in a game in school history, on just six catches, an average of 34.5 yards per reception.
In the postseason, Hyatt was the first-ever Tennessee player to win the Biletnikoff Award. He also earned eight First Team All-America acclamations in the past week from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Associated Press among others.
At the close of the regular season, Hyatt ranks second in school history in single-season yards, just 31 behind Robert Meachem's 1,298-mark set in 2007.