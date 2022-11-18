Jalin Hyatt returns to Columbia as one of the top receivers in the country

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jalin Hyatt was already making an impact at wide receiver for Tennessee but his school-record five touchdown catches against Alabama launched the Dutch Fork graduation into the national spotlight.
When Hyatt was helping Dutch Fork win a string of state championships, his interest from Power 5 schools came from outside the Palmetto State. After strongly considering Virginia Tech who he had once committed to, Hyatt chose the Volunteers and he stayed in Knoxville even after head coach Jeremy Pruitt was let go in favor of Josh Huepel. That decision has proven to be quite beneficial for Hyatt who currently leads the country with 15 touchdown receptions and he leads the SEC with 1,116 yards receiving.
The last time Hyatt scored a touchdown at Williams-Brice Stadium, it was in a Dutch Fork uniform and it was the game-winning reception in the 2019 5A state championship against Dorman. Many Gamecock fans blame USC head coach Shane Beamer for Hyatt not coming to Carolina, even though when Hyatt was a senior at Dutch Fork Beamer was at Oklahoma, However, Beamer adds that recruiting is an inexact science and sometimes, mistakes will be made whether it's by a staff led by Beamer, Will Muschamp or Dabo Swinney as neither USC nor Clemson recruited Hyatt.