Jalin Hyatt returns to Columbia as one of the top receivers in the country

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt played at Dutch Fork where his heroics in 2019 helped the Silver Foxes win their fourth consecutive 5A state title.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jalin Hyatt was already making an impact at wide receiver for Tennessee but his school-record five touchdown catches against Alabama launched the Dutch Fork graduation into the national spotlight.

When Hyatt was helping Dutch Fork win a string of state championships, his interest from Power 5 schools came from outside the Palmetto State. After strongly considering Virginia Tech who he had once committed to, Hyatt chose the Volunteers and he stayed in Knoxville even after head coach Jeremy Pruitt was let go in favor of Josh Huepel. That decision has proven to be quite beneficial for Hyatt who currently leads the country with 15 touchdown receptions and he leads the SEC with 1,116 yards receiving.