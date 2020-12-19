Jamey Chadwell on Coastal Football: "We are America's team."

Coastal Carolina football coach feels the team is deserving to be in a New Year's six bowl.

CONWAY, S.C. — It has been a wild week for Jamey Chadwell and the Coastal Carolina football program.

The team was looking forward to playing in the Sun Belt Championship game against Louisiana on Saturday. But on Thursday night, it was announced that the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Coastal Carolina program.

On Friday, Chadwell said he and his team were devastated when they found out they couldn't play in the game.

"We did everything possible, but through the guidelines, we were not going to be able to play." Chadwell said.

The Sun Belt Conference announced that it will recognize Louisiana and Coastal Carolina as Co-champions this season.

In contrast, ESPN announced Friday that the College Football Playoff will recognize Coastal as Sun Belt Champs due to the fact that the committee recognizes the highest ranked team from the conference rankings as champions, which is currently Coastal Carolina.

The Sun Belt’s plan was that its highest-ranked CFP team would be its conference champion, so the selection committee would consider No. 12 Coastal to be the Sun Belt champion. (more) — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 18, 2020

The Chanticleers, who are currently ranked 12th in the College Football Playoffs, will have a chance to be in a 'New Years Six' for the first time in program history.

When asked if he feels his team is deserving to be in one of those games, Chadwell said that his team's Resume stacks up.

"We're the only 11-0 team in the country, only undefeated team in the history of the Sun Belt, we beat two top 25 programs, our Resume stacks up, we're America's Team." Chadwell said.