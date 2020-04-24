COLUMBIA, S.C. — The disruptive force for the Gamecocks is now taking his talents to the next level.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-5, 324-pound Kinlaw recorded 35 tackles and six sacks in 12 starts this past season. While his stats aren't overly impressive, that doesn't speak to how he was perceived.

He was named a first team Associated Press All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection this past season as a senior.

Kinlaw spent his 2016 season at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss before playing his last three seasons at South Carolina.

