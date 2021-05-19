Jay Urich's non-profit Original Design set to host three different camps in 2021

The former Gamecock 'swiss army knife' is looking to make a difference off the field.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Jay Urich is looking to make a difference off the field in 2021.

The Wren High School legend started his career at Carolina in 2017 and became a ‘swiss army knife’ for the Gamecocks, playing Quarterback and Wide Receiver during his time at Carolina.

Off the field, Urich used his platform to inspire change during the Black Lives Matter Protests last summer.

His sign, which read “Matter is the Minimum,” went viral and the momentum the sign garnered helped inspire Urich to create Original Design, a non-profit organization with the goal of providing more opportunities for kids and teenagers.

“We get to wrap three main things that are special to me into our culture which are public health, faith and sports so we’re combining those things so that these undeserved children can have the ability to dream. “ Urich said.

This year, Urich is taking Original Design to new heights. The organization is set to host three different camps this year for 25 kids and teens in the Midlands, ranging from 10-12 years old.

The kids were chosen by former Gamecock Carey Rich and each camp will educate the children about nutrition, literacy, and generosity.

The camps will be held on May 22nd-23rd, July 24th-25th and December 4th-5th.

“We’ve been able to see the community circle around us and really give back and partner with us, it takes a whole village and that’s what I am so thankful for and I’m excited for the future and everyone that’s going to be a part of it.” Urich said.

To learn more about Original Design, visit their website .