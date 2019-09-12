TAMPA, Fla. — Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney is losing one of his top assistant coaches.

University of South Florida officials announced Monday that Jeff Scott has been hired as their new head coach. The news had been reported earlier by multiple media outlets.

Scott has been the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Clemson since 2015. In his role, he's been a key part of leading Clemson to its most successful run in program history, punctuated by two national championships and five straight ACC titles.

He's also led Clemson's recruiting efforts between 2008 and 2014. He was a 2018 Broyles Award finalist as the top assistant coach in the nation.

This is Jeff Scott's first college head coaching job. Back in 2006, however, he coached at Blythewood High School near Columbia, where he led the team to a state championship in their first season of existence.

"Jeff is a very bright, enthusiastic and driven leader for our program and we are thrilled to welcome him to USF and back to Florida, where he was born and where he has recruited so well for Clemson for many years," USC Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement.

"I have great respect for the USF football program and what has been accomplished in a very short time and can't wait to get to work building on that foundation to produce a championship program," Scott said.

Scott is the son of former South Carolina Gamecocks head football coach Brad Scott, who also was a Clemson assistant.

He is also a former News19 Player of the Week back when he was at Hammond School in Columbia.