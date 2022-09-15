Jeremy Clements will head to Bristol knowing he's locked in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff

Spartanburg resident Jeremy Clements was handed a victory this week in his appear of an L2-level penalty which if upheld, would have kept him out of the playoff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The final race of the Xfinity Series regular season is Friday night at Bristol and it's safe to say Jeremy Clements will be in a celebratory mood regardless of how the race unfolds.

Earlier this week, Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal of an L2-level penalty which that team received following that team's victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.

Clements' victory was soon determined to be ineligible to count for the Xfinity Series Playoffs as the No. 51 Chevrolet was found to be in violation of a rule pertaining to the intake manifold. Additionally, crew chief Mark Setzer was initially fined $60,000 and the team was assessed the loss of 75 owner points, 75 driver points and 10 playoff points. That dropped Clements below the cutoff line for the playoffs and he would have needed a win at Bristol to qualify for the playoff.