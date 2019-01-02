His voice and presence is synonymous with CBS Sports. In the next few months, Jim Nantz will have been a part of Super Bowl LIII, college basketball's national championship and The Masters.

Calling the action for events involving the NFL, PGA Tour and college basketball has meant he has done the first interviews after legendary accomplishments are made. Whether it's Tiger winning multiple Masters titles or Peyton Manning leaving the NFL as a Super Bowl champion, Nantz has been front and center for CBS Sports, a position he does not take for granted.

"I think I have the best job in the world, period, and I say that with a grateful heart," Nantz said this week in Atlanta

"There's nothing on my birth certificate that ever said 'Oh, Jim Nantz, James Williams Nantz III, is entitled to call the Super Bowl, the Masters, the Final Four and the PGA (Tour). I have all these events in about a three and a half month stretch and I'm grateful. That's what I remind myself of every day, by the way and I just want to say, I do think I have the best job and I don't say that at all, trying to throw that in someone's face. It's a gift that someone's given me. I try to earn it every single time. I'm grateful that CBS has entrusted me with all these events for many, many years and I have to tell you, as you get a little bit older, you start to appreciate them more and more. You don't know how many more years you're going to do it. You don't know how many more years they're going to want you to do it. But right now, I'm just starting this on-air relationship with Tony (Romo). We're just in year two. I think it's going to be a long and enjoyable ride for a long time and I will go to the booth on Sunday having started my day before my feet hit the floor giving thanks for all the opportunities I've been given."

Super Bowl LIII notes on Nantz

* This is his seventh Super Bowl. He has been in studio in 2001 and 2004 and in the broadcast booth for games in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016.

* This will mark his first Super Bowl involving the Patriots who have been a fixture on CBS in the AFC Championship games

* Nantz will call the action Sunday in the 20th Super Bowl on CBS, the most of any network