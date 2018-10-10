CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus will end their working relationship - the longest pairing of a driver and crew chief in present day NASCAR - after this season in a personnel shakeup at Hendrick Motorsports.

Knaus and Johnson have been together 17 seasons, since Johnson's 2002 rookie year. The duo won seven Cup titles together and made NASCAR's version of the playoffs in all 15 years of its existence.

Knaus next year will crew chief William Byron and the No. 24 team.

Kevin Meendering will return to Hendrick Motorsports after a stint as crew chief for Elliott Sadler in the Xfinity Series to lead Johnson and the No. 48 team.

Darian Grubb will be moved from Byron's crew chief to a technical director role that supports Hendrick Motorsports' engineering and vehicle development resources.

