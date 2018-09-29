COLUMBIA, SC — On this edition of Joe Cook's I bring in Ridge View center Malcolm Wilson to help me make my signature Jambalaya.

Malcolm helped the Ridge View Blazers win a state title this past season and recently committed to Georgetown. Malcolm plans to major in finance and talked about why he chose Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas.

Below is the recipe for Joe's Jambalaya.

INGREDIENTS

1 LB Smoked sausage, kielbasa or smoked ham (cut into pieces)

4 Tablespoons Olive Oil

3 Minced Garlic Cloves

1 Green Bell Pepper, 1 Yellow Bell Pepper, 1 Red Bell Pepper chopped

1 Large Onion, chopped

1 pound of shrimped, peeled and deveined

2 cans of diced tomatoes with green chilies (28 oz cans)

1 1/2 Tablespoons of minced fresh parsley

2 Tablespoons of salt

1/4 Teaspoon of McCormick's Smokehouse black pepper or any black pepper

1 Cup long grain rice

2 Chicken breasts or four boneless chicken thighs (shredded)

2 Tablespoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon regular black pepper

2 Tablespoons of seasoning salt

1 Tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning

1 Whole pineapple cut into pieces

Hot sauce to taste

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 365 degrees.

Put olive in a pan add sausage to brown over low medium heat. Once sausage is cooked remove from pan and set aside.

Season chicken with seasoning salt, garlic and pepper. Cook in a pan with two table spoons of olive oil until done. Once done put in oven and let bake for 20-25 minutes.

While that is baking cook onions, peppers and garlic in the same pan used to cook the sausage. We want to use the fat from the sausage to add flavor to the peppers and onions. Cook until onions become translucent.

Once the onions and peppers are done add them to the crockpot with the sausage.

Take out chicken and shred it using two forks to pull and shred the chicken.

Then add diced tomatoes, rice, pineapple, spices and chicken into crockpot.

After adding all ingredients set crock pot to low and let cook for 4-5 hours. 6-7 hours if using brown rice.

In the last hour add 1 tablespoon of garlic powder and old bay season to shrimp. Once shrimp is seasoned add to crockpot and cook until done.

Once shrimp and rice is done serve up and enjoy!

Great for just about any occasion especially in the Fall when it starts to cool down.

If you have any recipe ideas email at jcook@wltx.com. I'll be happy to feature your recipe. You can help me and guest make it as well.

