COLUMBIA, SC — We're cooking in the WLTX kitchen again for another installment of Joe Cooks! This time Joe makes some Honey Butter Garlic Salmon with Spring Valley girls basketball head coach Megan Assey.

Coach Assey and the Spring Valley Vikings won the 5A state title last season. Now her team is gearing up for a title defense this year and a talented and athletic group of returners will be back for Coach Assey as she enters her third season to lead the Vikings.

Joe and Coach talk about everything going on with the Vikings heading into this season while they make a flavorful, simple dish with very few ingredients that only takes about 15 minutes to make.

Check out the full segment above. Recipe and directions are below.

HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SALMON (Based On Recipe from CafeDelites.com)

INGREDIENTS

4 Salmon Filets

5 Tablespoons of Butter

6 Tablespoons of Honey

2-3 Cloves Minced Garlic or two 2 tablespoons of pre-minced garlic from

2 Tablespoons of Lemon Juice or juice from a whole squeezed lemon

Lemon Wedges

2 Tablespoons Chopped Parsley

Salt, Cayenne Pepper and Garlic Powder to taste

DIRECTIONS

Season salmon filets with salt, cayenne pepper and garlic.

In a cast iron skillet or oven safe pan add butter to the pan on medium-high heat.

Melt butter until brown. During this process you'll see bubbles and foam. Stir occasionally until the foam dies down and you can see the brown butter. You should smell a nutty aroma.

Once butter is brown turn burn down to medium heat and quickly add honey. Let the honey completely melt into the butter and stir until fully melted. Then add lemon juice and garlic. Stir and let cook for about 30 -45 seconds.

Add salmon filets and let salmon cook for 5-6 minutes skin side down. While cooking baste the meet with the sauce in the pan.

Add lemon wedges to the pan and then put cast iron skillet/oven safe pan into broiler.

Broil salmon for 6 minutes or until some the salmon chars on the edges and you see some caramelization.

Remove from broil and add chopped parsley and baste salmon again.

Then enjoy with a side of choice.

If you have any recipes that would like to be featured on Joe Cooks email Joe at jcook@wltx.com for your recipe to be featured in a Joe Cooks segment.

