John O'Cain is remembered for being the A'ja Wilson's high school coach at Heathwood Hall where in 2014, the Highlanders won their first state championship in girls basketball since joining SCISA.

For the past couple of years, O'Cain has been out of the coaching business but now he's back coaching the varsity boys team at his alma mater of Orangeburg Prep.

O'Cain started his coaching career at Calhoun Academy before returning to Orangeburg Prep where he was the varsity head boys coach from 1996-2001. In 2002, he was hired by Heathwood Hall to coach its boys junior varsity program. In 2010, he took over the girls varsity program and from 2010-2016, the Highlanders were one of the more consistent teams in the area. In 2014, the Wilson-led program won the 3A state championship.

O'Cain is a former player at Francis Marion from 1989-1990 under the legendary Lewis Hill.

