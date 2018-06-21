The "Voice of the Vols" legend, John Ward, has died at the age of 88.

Ward passed away Tuesday night after a lengthy illness, according to Steve Early of the Vol Network. He called Tennessee football games on Vol Network radio for 30 years from 1968 to 1998.

Tennessee has lost its Voice. pic.twitter.com/ayqMRqH6wU — Vol Network (@VolNetwork_IMG) June 21, 2018

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce a great voice has gone silent. Mr. John Ward, legendary advertising executive, and one of the most beloved broadcasters and ambassadors for the University of Tennessee, passed away this evening in Knoxville," a statement from the Vol Network said.

His final days behind the microphone came as the Vols captured the 1998 football national championship and the SEC Eastern Division basketball title.

"He propelled Tennessee to the forefront of marketing and broadcasting, and remains the standard by which all others are measured," the Vol Network wrote. "While it is a sad day for all Vol fans, we take great pride in the fact that John belonged to us."

The day Ward told Tennessee, "It's time" is a memory many Vols fans will never forget.

"Only the Tennessee Volunteers could call John their own, and he was proud to be the 'Voice of the Vols.' He loved his alma mater, the fans, and the state of Tennessee. He remains the very heartbeat of the Vol Network."

In 1976, former WBIR Sports anchor Bob Kesling was hired by John Ward to serve as his spotter for Vol Network radio broadcasts.

"John made such an impact on Tennessee athletics. For years, his broadcasts were the link between the Vols and the fans. It is a bond that is still strong today. He was a brilliant broadcaster and communicator. We lost one of the true legends in broadcasting and Tennessee athletics," Kesling said after learning of Ward's passing.

Kesling sat beside the legendary "Voice of the Vols" for 15 seasons. He is the current Voice of the Vols.

Last fall, Tennessee honored him at the game against Vanderbilt. The Neyland Stadium crowd gave Ward a standing ovation as he waved to them.

In 1994 Ward and his wife Barbara, who passed away in July 2017, made the then-largest financial gift ever to the UT athletic department, according to the University of Tennessee Athletics. The next year, level four of the press box at Neyland Stadium was named the John Ward Broadcast Center.

According to UT Athletics, the senior class of 1998 named a pedestrian greenway on the UT campus in honor of Ward and retiring UT president Joseph E. Johnson.

Give him 6. RIP John Ward. Legend. https://t.co/J8SfhGz67a — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) June 21, 2018

R.I.P. to the legendary Tennessee Vols voice, John Ward. At a very young age in the backyard, I remember running into the end zone against my friends and yelling, “Give Him 6!” His love for the Vols and the state of Tennessee will live on forever. — Todd Kelly Jr. (TK) (@ToddKellyJr) June 21, 2018

Rocky Top has lost a true legend in every sense of the word! Thank you, John Ward, for what you have meant to our university and countless Big Orange alumni and fans for generations. https://t.co/zd149XrhxF — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) June 21, 2018

