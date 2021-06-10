Johnathan Joseph is calling it a career

The Rock Hill native and former Gamecock announced his retirement from the NFL after a 15-year career.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Gamecock is hanging up the cleats for good.

Gamecock great and Northwestern grad Johnathan Joseph is retiring from football after 15 seasons in the NFL.

He made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Today I retire from the NFL.



In the summer of 2006, I signed my first NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen years later, I can say I accomplished my childhood goal of making it to the NFL. I will never forget as a kid telling my father I wanted to be in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/v29OIiziwY — Johnathan Joseph (@JJOE2424) June 10, 2021

Joseph was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He would play for the Bengals for five seasons before joining the Houston Texans in the 2011 off-season.

With the Texans, Joseph became one of the best corners in the league, earning back-to-back pro-bowl selections in 2011 and 2012.

"It was an honor to play the game at the highest level and I’m looking forward to starting the next chapter of my life." Joseph said on Thursday.