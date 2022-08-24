A trio of Palmetto State quarterbacks are up for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Rattler, Uiagelalei and McCall are on the preseason watch list for the award named after the legendary NFL quarterback who won three NFL titles and one Super Bowl.

Three high profile quarterbacks from Palmetto State institutions have their names on the list of candidates for a national award.

Spencer Rattler, DJ Uiagalelei and Grayson McCall are on the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The award, named after the Hall of Fame quarterback and acknowledges performance on the field while placing equal value on character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.

Rattler enrolled at Carolina prior to the spring semester following three seasons at Oklahoma where he played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record as a starter. The Phoenix native threw for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns during his time in Norman. Rattler also threw at least one touchdown pass in 16 of his 17 collegiate starts with the Sooners.

Uiagalelei enters his junior season at Clemson after taking over as the starter. In 2021, he threw for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns in his 13 starts, finishing the season as one of only four offensive or defensive players to start every game for Clemson. Uiagalelei's A862 snaps were the most in a season by a Clemson quarterback since 2017 (Kelly Bryant, 886).