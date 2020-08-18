The Jordan Burch era begins at South Carolina

Former Hammond star takes part in his first official practice at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of preseason practice is in the books for South Carolina and among the newcomers on the field for the Gamecocks was Hammond product Jordan Burch.

The 6-6, 275-pound Burch was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school. Burch played running back and receiver for Hammond while also manning one of the defensive end positions for a program which has won the last three SCISA 3A state championships.

A member of the Hammond basketball team, Burch will start at the Buck position which is a hybrid linebacker/defensive end position.

Burch was rated as one of the top defensive ends in the country coming out of high school. He was the highest rated signee at South Carolina since Jadeveon Clowney was the number one overall player in the country back in 2011.