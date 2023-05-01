Jordan Burch enters the NCAA transfer portal, is set to leave USC program after three seasons

The Hammond product spent the last three years at South Carolina as an edge rusher, showing flashes of what made him a 5-star prospect coming out of high school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jordan Burch has apparently played his last game in a South Carolina uniform.

The edge rusher has entered the NCAA transfer portal after three years in the Gamecock program.

A former 5-star product out of Hammond School in Columbia, Burch chose South Carolina after a heated recruiting battle with Georgia and LSU. Burch is the second-highest ranked recruit in program history behind current Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Burch was ranked as high as the number two defensive line prospect for the Class of 2020.

While Burch has yet to reach his peak as an edge rusher on the college level, he is coming off a junior season where he recorded career highs with 60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.