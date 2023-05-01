Jordan Burch enters the NCAA transfer portal, is set to leave USC program after three seasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jordan Burch has apparently played his last game in a South Carolina uniform.
The edge rusher has entered the NCAA transfer portal after three years in the Gamecock program.
A former 5-star product out of Hammond School in Columbia, Burch chose South Carolina after a heated recruiting battle with Georgia and LSU. Burch is the second-highest ranked recruit in program history behind current Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Burch was ranked as high as the number two defensive line prospect for the Class of 2020.
While Burch has yet to reach his peak as an edge rusher on the college level, he is coming off a junior season where he recorded career highs with 60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
While Burch could always return to the USC program by dropping out of the transfer portal, his likely destination could be a program where he has a previous relationship based on those whose recruited him coming out of high school. At Georgia, former USC head coach Will Muschamp is currently the co-defensive coordinator. At Oregon, former Georgia defensive coordinator coach Dan Lanning is now the head coach of the Ducks.