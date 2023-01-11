Jordan Burch makes a decision on his next destination

Columbia product will continue his career in the Pacific Northwest with the Oregon Ducks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Jordan Burch has announced on social media he will continue his career in the Pac-12.

Burch has committed to the Oregon Ducks who are led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning who heavily recruited Burch when he was at Hammond.

The former Gamecock edge rusher is coming off a junior season where he recorded career highs with 60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.