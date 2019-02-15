The Palmetto State's top prospect in the class of 2020 will play in next year's All-American Bowl.

Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch announced on Twitter Friday morning that he has been selected for the contest which is played annually in San Antonio, Texas.

Burch has been offered by the likes of USC, Clemson and Alabama.

In November, he helped Hammond cap off a second consecutive undefeated season which ended with another SCISA state championship. The 5-star prospect finished the year with 62 tackles and 10 sacks. He was also used on offense where he recorded 680 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.