x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jordan Montgomery is traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals

Sumter native and former Gamecock ace has been a dependable starter for the New York.
Credit: AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees acquired Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Jordan Montgomery ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, a surprising deal aimed at improving defense. 

A speedy 28-year-old from Bronxville, New York, Bader has not played since June 26 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. When he returns, he likely would play center field in a move that would put Aaron Judge back in right and see Aaron Hicks in left, with Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter. 

Montgomery was a fourth-round draft pick by New York in 2014. The Sumter native and former Gamecock was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 21 starts. His departure came one day after Frankie Montas was acquired from Oakland to join Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon in the rotation.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Miami Dolphins Caught Tampering, Why the NFL Has to Appeal Deshaun Watson Suspension