An intriguing season opener for Jordan Strachan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina opens the season tonight against Georgia State, edge rusher Jordan Strachan will look across the field at Williams-Brice Stadium and see former teammates and coaches.
Strachan came to Georgia State in 2017 as a safety. In his redshirt year, he moved to defensive end where he would flourish. In 2020, he led the FBS with 10.5 sacks, a Georgia State record.
He would transfer to South Carolina prior to last season and played in all 13 games in 2021.
Strachan says he is looking forward to the game not because he wants to prove something to Georgia State but he wants to enjoy the moment of playing in front of his two sets of families. He has great respect for GSU head coach Shawn Elliott and still has great affection for the Atlanta-based program.