An intriguing season opener for Jordan Strachan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina opens the season tonight against Georgia State, edge rusher Jordan Strachan will look across the field at Williams-Brice Stadium and see former teammates and coaches.

Strachan came to Georgia State in 2017 as a safety. In his redshirt year, he moved to defensive end where he would flourish. In 2020, he led the FBS with 10.5 sacks, a Georgia State record.

He would transfer to South Carolina prior to last season and played in all 13 games in 2021.