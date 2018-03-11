COLUMBIA, SC — Richland Northeast quarterback Josh Boyd went back to his old elementary school, Rice Creek, to meet a special young lady who was thinking of him.

Peyton saw Josh's story of his miraculous comeback from a heart attack on News19 and was moved enough to start selling wrist bands to help Josh and his family pay medical bills.

Friday Josh went to Rice Creek to surprise Peyton in class with flowers and to thank her for her thoughtfulness and support. She received lots of gifts from the Boyd family including a signed autographed picture of Josh and lots of hugs. Peyton also put one of her bands on Josh as well.

This is another way that people in the community both young and old are coming together to help Josh and his family as he recovers after getting a second chance at life.

Peyton will continue to sell the wrist bands this weekend. Her family will be at the Pop Warner football games at Ridge View High School this Sunday for the 4 pm and 6 pm games.

If you want to support Josh visit his fundraising link here-https://www.gofundme.com/eugcc-joshua-boyd and there is another GoFundMe Account for Josh at All South Federal Credit Union #17207792

