Josh Stepp hired by Cincinnati to coach wide receivers

Josh Stepp's coaching career will now take him to the Big 12 Conference.

Stepp has been hired by new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield to as the new wide receivers coach for the Bearcats. Stepp worked under Satterfield for one season at Louisville and Satterfield is bringing Stepp with him to Cincinnati which is competing in the Big 12 Conference starting this fall.

Stepp spent the previous season as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Louisville following six seasons at Georgia State, where he coached tight ends and running backs. He was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following the 2021 season and was poised to have his first job in college calling plays. But Satterfield offered him a job on the Louisville staff and Stepp jumped at the chance to work on the Power 5 level.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Josh as a member of our offensive staff," Satterfield said in a statement.

"He will do a remarkable job teaching, recruiting, and most importantly, mentoring our student-athletes. Josh did an outstanding job for our team at Louisville last year, and he is a coach who has impressed me for a number of years – from his time at Georgia State to when he was a high school coach."

A former Shrine Bowl quarterback from Pelion HIgh School, Stepp originally signed with Furman out of high school before transferring to Newberry College where he set a number of passing records. His coaching career started at the high school level with stops at Pelion, Spring Valley and Blythewood before taking over the programs at Dreher High School and Lexington High School.

In 2015, he led Lexington to an appearance in the Class 4A state championship game. Stepp would coach one more season at Lexington before getting an offer from Shawn Elliott to come to Georgia State and that would be the start of his college coaching career.

In the Fenway Bowl, Louisville defeated Cincinnati 24-7 and with Satterfield having already been hired by the Bearcats, Louisville had an interim head coach and with the coaching duties shuffled, Stepp served as the interim offensive coordinator and called plays in that December victory coincidentally over his future employer.