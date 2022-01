The Gamecocks top receiver from 2021 will be back in the Garnet and Black in the fall.

On Wednesday, Josh Vann announced on Twitter that he's returning for another season at South Carolina.

#gamecocknation we running it back! be ready for one thrill of a ride! ♥️🖤🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/hcF8FYZ28T — Josh Vann (@Vannj03) January 5, 2022

Last season, Vann led the team with 43 catches, 679 receiving yards and five touchdowns.