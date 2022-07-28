Cardinal Newman guard gears up for year two at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson basketball is gearing up for an overseas trip to France which will begin next Wednesday and bring the Tigers back to the Upstate on August 13.
These preseason trips provide great opportunities for teams to get a jump start on the upcoming season or in Clemson's case, give the coaches an idea of how the team will perform without their best player. P.J. Hall is out until the fall with a partial dislocation of a kneecap during workouts earlier this month.
The trip to France is also a big opportunity for sophomore guard Joshua Beadle.
The former News19 Player of the Week from Cardinal Newman has drawn praise from head coach Brad Brownell who likes the fact that Beadle can play point guard or shooting guard. After a redshirt year which allowed his body to develop more in preparation for the rigors of ACC basketball, Beadle could very well be a major part of the rotation when the regular season tips off in November.