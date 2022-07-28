Cardinal Newman guard gears up for year two at Clemson

Joshua Beadle spent his first year at Clemson as a redshirt, getting bigger and stronger for the upcoming season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson basketball is gearing up for an overseas trip to France which will begin next Wednesday and bring the Tigers back to the Upstate on August 13.

These preseason trips provide great opportunities for teams to get a jump start on the upcoming season or in Clemson's case, give the coaches an idea of how the team will perform without their best player. P.J. Hall is out until the fall with a partial dislocation of a kneecap during workouts earlier this month.

The trip to France is also a big opportunity for sophomore guard Joshua Beadle.