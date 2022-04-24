Joyce Compton gets jersey retired by Gamecock Softball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prior to its game against Ole Miss on Saturday (Apr. 23), the South Carolina softball team retired the jersey of long time head coach Joyce Compton. Compton coached the Gamecocks from 1987 to 2010, becoming the second to have their softball jersey retired. The Gamecocks however were unable to pick up the victory in the game, as they fell to the Rebels 2-1.



Compton retired after 24 years leading the Gamecock Softball program. She is the all-time winningest coach at South Carolina with 951 victories at the school and 1,066 victories overall, which ranked ninth in NCAA Division I history at the time of her retirement. Compton's teams won four Eastern Division titles, two SEC Tournament trophies and the 1997 SEC Championship.