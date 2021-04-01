Justin Stepp expected to join Shane Beamer’s staff at Carolina

The Pelion native will serve as Wide Receivers coach under Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Justin Stepp is coming back home to the Palmetto state.

The Pelion native is set to serve as Wide Receivers coach on Shane Beamer’s staff.

Stepp comes to the Gamecocks after serving as WR Coach at the University of Arkansas since 2018.

Prior to joining the Razorback staff, Stepp got his start in Coaching as the Wide Receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at North Greenville.

From North Greenville, Stepp joined Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson as a grad assistant before landing opportunities at Appalachian State and SMU.

A Furman graduate, Stepp was also a standout WR with the Paladins and finished his playing career ranked 4th on the school’s all-time receptions list.

The hire is the latest in a number of hires by Beamer over the past week.