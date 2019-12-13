CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans have a message for Cam Newton.

With speculation swirling about the injured quarterback's future, fans are raising money to make that message loud and clear: Keep Cam in Carolina!

A group of fans even started a GoFundMe account to pay for a billboard. The creator of the page said, "Cam Newton has brought so much joy, passion, loyalty, and culture to the Carolina Panthers, the City of Charlotte, and the Two State Region, that we want to show him and the team how much we want him to stay."

If you'd like to donate to the cause, here's the link. So far, $1,360 of the $8,000 goal has been raised.

