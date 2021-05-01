x
Another Gamecock enters transfer portal

Gamecock Defensive Lineman Keir Thomas announced his plans to enter the portal on Tuesday.
Credit: Gamecock Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It seems that another Gamecock football player is leaving the program.

Gamecock Defensive Lineman Keir Thomas announced Tuesday afternoon that he is entering the transfer portal, ending his time at Carolina. 

The Redshirt senior has another year of eligibility due to the NCAA's pause on eligibility clocks due to COVID-19. 

He is the ninth Gamecock to enter the transfer portal since the start of December, joining players like RB Deshaun Fenwick, DB Shilo Sanders, and QB Ryan Hilinski. 

He finishes his career at Carolina with 142 tackles and 8.5 sacks.