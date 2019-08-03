Keith West has resigned his position as the head football coach at Manning.

West was 21-12 in his three years with the Monarchs going 7-4 in all three seasons.

Before coming to Manning, West was an assistant at Westwood. He has also been on the staffs at Ridge View, Lugoff-Elgin and Richland Northeast.

A former Sumter quarterback who led the Gamecocks to the 1987 state championship, West is known as an outstanding quarterbacks coach and is expected to return to the Midlands as an offensive assistant.