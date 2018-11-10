The Kelly Bryant sweepstakes is heating up and some major players are in the mix.

Bryant has an unofficial visit to North Carolina set for this weekend and on Oct. 20, the former Clemson quarterback will be in Fayetteville for an official visit to Arkansas, that according to Rivals.com. The connection there is obvious with former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris now in charge of that program.

Rivals is also reporting Louisville and Missouri are also reaching out to Bryant with more than 15 schools from the Power 5 conferences reaching out to the former Wren standout.

Arkansas fans are salivating at the through of Bryant reuniting with Morris who has already had a big week with the nation's number one tight end committing to Arkansas.

© 2018 WLTX