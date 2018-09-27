Deebo Samuel and Bryson Allen-Williams both went into last year’s Kentucky game fully confident and riding the high after back-to-back wins away from home. They left the game knowing they’d be out for the year.

Both guys were forced to watch from the sidelines after that Kentucky game and, after opting to return for one last season, get another shot at the Wildcats.

"We’ve got a very businesslike approach,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “We were dealt a serious blow last year, losing both of those guys. I was pleased with how they approached today, in our first day back as far as practice is concerned.”

But for both players, this week’s game doesn’t have any special significance on the team’s season; it’s just another step toward the team’s ultimate goals.

Allen-Williams, already three games into his “comeback season,” said if players start taking a game too personally they tend to try and do too much and that can result in big plays for the other team.

“I look at it like another opportunity to get out there with my team and help win the game. That’s the biggest thing. It’s not anything personal. When you take it personal and you make things personal that’s when you tend to make mistakes and do things outside of the norm.”

Allen-Williams tore a muscle in his shoulder ten plays into the game but played through it, saying he knew something was wrong and didn’t feel like himself the rest of the game.

This game for him now is just another step toward the teams’ ultimate goals.

“It’s not personal. I want to win every game this year,” he said. “It’s nothing personal against Kentucky. We have to come ready to play. Beat the East; win the state. That’s what we talk about. That’s another opportunity to go play.”

For Samuel, he left the game before halftime with a broken leg and decided to come back for one final season along with Allen-Williams.

He echoed Allen-Williams’s sentiment saying this game is just another one on the schedule, but it wasn’t like that.

It was an emotional game to think about for Samuel right after it happened and it took him a while to get passed it. Now, though, he’s ready to attack Saturday’s game (7:30 p.m. ET/SEC Network) like he has the previous three this year.

“I used to think about it and get emotional like, ‘Dang, this was the game that hurt me.’ but you can’t look in the past and let that affect what’s going on now,” he said. “I’m just getting ready for the game like I do every week.”

