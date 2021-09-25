x
Kentucky edges out South Carolina 16-10

The Wildcats have beaten the Gamecocks in 7 of the last 8 years.
Credit: AP
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Matt Ruffolo made three field goals to help Kentucky beat South Carolina 16-10.

Despite its three turnovers, Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) beat South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) for the seventh time in eight years, and set up a collision course toward next week’s matchup at home against No. 11 Florida

Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 144 yards on 26 carries for the Wildcats. Will Levis was 15-of-22 passing for 102 yards and threw an interception. Luke Doty was 17-of-25 passing for 158 yards for South Carolina. 

Kevin Harris was held to just 38 yards rushing on 12 carries. 

South Carolina hosts Troy next week at home. 

