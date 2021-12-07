Kerry, Farr, and Allen get picked on day two of the MLB Draft

The three Gamecocks got picked in the span of 10 picks in the fifth round of the draft Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy fifth round of the MLB Draft for Gamecock baseball.

Pitcher Brett Kerry was picked by the Los Angeles Angels with the 141st pick. A few picks later, Brady Allen and pitcher Thomas Farr were picked back-to-back as Allen went 149th to the Miami Marlins and Farr went 150th to the Cincinnati Reds.

Last season, Kerry went 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA and four saves while striking out 84 batters in 54.1 innings pitched. He was named to the D1Baseball All-America second team and the NCBWA All-America third team.

Allen was one of the Gamecocks more reliable hitters in 2021. He played all 57 games and hit .276 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. He also led Carolina with 12 stolen bases.