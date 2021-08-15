Kevin Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham Championship

In just the third time in PGA Tour history six golfers went to a playoff, Kisner won on the second hole of sudden death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kevin Kisner made birdie on the second extra hole to win a record-tying six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship.

Kisner struck his approach on the 18th hole to about 3 feet and buried the putt for the win. Kisner had been 0-5 in his career in playoffs.

He was tied at 15-under through 72 holes with Adam Scott, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim, Branden Grace and Roger Sloan.

Scott missed a 4-foot putt for the win on the first playoff hole.

Russell Henley had led each of the first three rounds, but lost his three-shot edge and missed the playoff by a stroke.

It was also an end to the regular season for Kisner, who has now finished in the top 10 in three of his last five PGA Tour events and is playing the best golf he's played in 2021 at the perfect time.

He enters the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 29th (the top 30 make it to the Tour Championship) and is now officially on the radar for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

