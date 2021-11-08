Keyshawn Bryant suspended first five games of the season

One of the Gamecocks top scorers from last season has been suspended due to violating Athletic Department policy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the Gamecocks top returning scorers will miss the start of the 2021-22 season.

Gamecock Men's Basketball Head Coach Frank Martin announced Monday that Forward Keyshawn Bryant has been suspended the first five games of the season due to a violation of athletic department policy.

South Carolina took on Benedict last Thursday night in an Exhibition contest without Bryant who was dealing with a minor injury to his knee.

Last season, Bryant averaged a career high 14.4 points per game, while shooting 48.3% from the field.

Bryant will miss games against USC Upstate, Princeton, Western Kentucky/Minnesota, UAB and Wofford. He’ll be eligible to play on November 28th vs. Rider.