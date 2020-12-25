Kicking it around at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium

As most of the attention turns to the holiday weekend, nearly 300 adults were at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium Wednesday night for championship night in the Evergreen Sport and Social Club.
Kickball was the chosen sport as the grassy area in the outfield was transformed into two diamonds for two games going on simultaneously.
The club has been competing on Wednesday nights for the last few months and it's a sport that most kids played in elementary school. But the men and women on the field showed that kickball is a sport not limited to the youngsters.