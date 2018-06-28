Mark Kingston would likely have been given a mulligan by Gamecock fans, but instead, the new head coach ignited the passion of that fan base by taking USC to within one win of the College World Series.

A team that lost to Presbyterian College at home also gave Arkansas fits during the regular season and in the super regional. USC was competitive in all six games even though the Gamecocks were victorious in just two games against the Razorbacks.

Kingston's final mark in 2018 was 37-26 and as he looks back on his first season in charge of the dugout at Founders Park, he says the job was everything he thought it would be.

"I thought I would love it and i did. I love everything about it," Kingston said.

"i love the fan passion and the support. i love having to answer to the media every day and you gusy holding, I'm serious, holding us accountable for the moves we make. I think that's the big time is all about and South Carolina baseball is big time. I thought that's what it would be coming in and there's no doubt it, that's what it is. I love it. I love being here. I'm proud to be here and myself and our staff will continue to work extremely hard to make this a program everyone can be extremely proud of."

