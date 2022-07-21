Kirby gets paid, Georgia head coach gets a massive new deal

ATHENS, Ga. — ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season worth more than $110 million that strengthens his status as one of college football's highest-paid coaches.

Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031. The extension comes after Smart led the Bulldogs to last season’s national championship, the first for Georgia since 1980. He is 66-15 in six years at Georgia.