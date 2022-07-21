x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Kirby gets paid, Georgia head coach gets a massive new deal

After leading Georgia to its first national championship since 1980, head football coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension.
Credit: AP
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart steps to the podium to speak during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. — ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season worth more than $110 million that strengthens his status as one of college football's highest-paid coaches. 

Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031. The extension comes after Smart led the Bulldogs to last season’s national championship, the first for Georgia since 1980. He is 66-15 in six years at Georgia. 

Smart joins Alabama’s Nick Saban, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Blowfish 3, Bananas 2