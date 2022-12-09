Kroeger earns All-America status from the Walter Camp Football Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has used his left foot to gain national attention and his skills in that arena have landed him on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Team.
Kroeger has been named to the Second Team after a season which saw him average 46.8-yards per punt. That mark is tops in the SEC, second in the country and the second-best mark in school history.
Of Kroeger's 52 punts, 17 traveled 50 or more yards, including a long of 79, the third-longest in FBS in 2022. Twenty-seven of his punts (52 percent) were spotted inside the 20-yard line.
A semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, Kroeger was already named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press and the league's 14 coaches.
The Walter Camp All-America team is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Twenty-five players were selected to the first team by the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 27 players were selected to the Second Team.