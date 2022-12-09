Kroeger earns All-America status from the Walter Camp Football Foundation

Kai Kroeger's accomplishments are quite impressive and are putting him next to some Gamecock greats who came before him and set the standard for punting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has used his left foot to gain national attention and his skills in that arena have landed him on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Team.

Kroeger has been named to the Second Team after a season which saw him average 46.8-yards per punt. That mark is tops in the SEC, second in the country and the second-best mark in school history.

Of Kroeger's 52 punts, 17 traveled 50 or more yards, including a long of 79, the third-longest in FBS in 2022. Twenty-seven of his punts (52 percent) were spotted inside the 20-yard line.

A semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, Kroeger was already named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press and the league's 14 coaches.