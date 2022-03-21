Report: USC finalizing deal to make Lamont Paris its next Men's Basketball Head Coach

It's being reported that USC is finalizing a deal to make Chattanooga's Lamont Paris the school’s next Men's Basketball Head Coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It appears Ray Tanner and the South Carolina Athletics Department have found their next Men's Basketball Head Coach.

Reports circulated Monday that USC has finalized a five-year deal that will make Chattanooga's Lamont Paris the next Head Coach of theGamecock men's basketball.

Paris will become the first African American to be hired as Gamecock Head Coach in Program history.

This season, Paris led the Mocs to the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons.

Sources: South Carolina and Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris have finalized a five-year deal to make him the school’s next head coach. Paris led Chattanooga to a 27-8 record this season and the school’s first NCAA bid since 2016. (Reporting with @jeffborzello). — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2022

In his five years at Chattanooga, Paris posted a 87-71 record and increased his win total each season. Despite putting up a valiant effort, the Mocs fell to Illinois 54-53 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

An Ohio native, Paris has 25 years of coaching experience and was a member of Wisconsin's Final Four staffs in 2014 and 2015.