The Lamont Paris philosophy takes hold

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris' first preseason media day in Columbia is in the books.
Paris, his assistant coaches and his players made their way to the concourse of the Carolina Coliseum for the question-and-answer session.
In the early 1970's. Frank McGuire turned the South Carolina program into a national brand. Eddie Fogler returned Carolina to the NCAA Tournament in the mid 1990s and both coaches called the Carolina Coliseum home.
Paris hopes to return the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament and the first of many steps has begun. The Gamecocks are roughly three weeks into preseason practice. In 10 days, there will be an annual preseason scrimmage against an unannounced opponent.
Carolina will tip off November 2 as Carolina will host Mars Hill in an exhibition game. The regular season is November 8 as South Carolina State comes to the Colonial Life Arena. Paris says a successful inaugural season will feature growth from his team from November to March.