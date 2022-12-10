The Lamont Paris philosophy takes hold

New South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris spoke Wednesday at his first preseason media day in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris' first preseason media day in Columbia is in the books.

Paris, his assistant coaches and his players made their way to the concourse of the Carolina Coliseum for the question-and-answer session.

In the early 1970's. Frank McGuire turned the South Carolina program into a national brand. Eddie Fogler returned Carolina to the NCAA Tournament in the mid 1990s and both coaches called the Carolina Coliseum home.

Paris hopes to return the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament and the first of many steps has begun. The Gamecocks are roughly three weeks into preseason practice. In 10 days, there will be an annual preseason scrimmage against an unannounced opponent.