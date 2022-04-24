Lamont Paris gets his first commitment and it's a familiar face

The Gamecocks landed an in state transfer commit on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, Lamont Paris landed his first commitment as Gamecocks Head Coach.

Greer Native and The Citadel standout Hayden Brown announced on Social Media Saturday that he will play his final year eligibility at the University of South Carolina.

A graduate of Byrnes High School, Brown played for the Bulldogs for the past four seasons where he went against Coach Paris and the Chattanooga Mocs in the SoCon conference.

Last season, Brown averaged just under 19 points and ten rebounds per game.