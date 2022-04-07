Lamont Paris makes first coaching staff hire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris announced the first member of his staff with the addition of former Gamecock great Carey Rich on Thursday. Rich will serve as special assistant to the head coach.



In his role, he will provide assistance on a variety of special projects, with heavy involvement in alumni relations, community outreach and recruiting efforts.



"I'm very excited to have Carey joining my staff here at South Carolina," Paris said. "He is so connected and well-respected in our community and with basketball in the Palmetto State. This role is something that will evolve over time, but I'm excited to have him hit the ground running. Alumni engagement is something that I'm going to emphasize going forward and I expect Carey to play a very vital part in that."



After playing one season at Western Carolina, Rich returned home and was a three-year letterwinner for the Gamecocks from 1993-95. He scored 784 career points and dished out 340 assists playing in 79 career games. Rich ranks sixth all-time in Carolina history with 4.30 assists per game, and his 5.16 assists per game during the 1994 season are seventh-most in a single season in program history. As a senior, he led the team in scoring averaging 13.4 points per game. Rich served as team captain his final two seasons in Garnet and Black.