Marcus Lattimore says the choice he made to come to Columbia and play college football was a life-altering decision.

“This University has changed my life,” Lattimore said.

“I learned so much about myself. Not because of the injuries, obviously that was part of it, but I learned sacrifice. I learned what hard work really means.”

Lattimore's once promising football career was cut short due to knee injuriies. But he quickly transitioned to coaching where he was the head coach at Heathwood Hall for one season and he continues to make an impact in the community through his Marcus Lattimore Foundation.

He continues to have an impact on the Gamecock football program as he is the team's Director of Player Development - Life Skills and the Beyond Football program. Marcus was on the field at Sanford Stadium for the Gamecocks' upset of previously third-ranked Georgia and says much like he has dealt with adversity, the players have dealt with adversity this season, but they refused to give in and continue to battle. A week ago Saturday, their refuse-to-give up mentality carried them to a 20-17 double-overtime win over the Bulldogs. They will try to make it two straight over a top 10 opponent when they host number nine Florida at high noon.